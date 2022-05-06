Fremantle-Owner RTL Group Boosts Revenues By 11.3%; TalentWorks Creator Initiative; Miso Films Hire; DCF Mental Health Service – Global Briefs

Fremantle-Owner RTL Group Boosts Revenues By 11.3%

Fremantle-owner RTL Group increased revenues by 11.3% to €1.5BN ($1.6BN) in the first quarter of 2022, with streaming revenues for RTL+ and Videoland shooting up by 23%. Around 4.4% of the overall turnover boost was reported to be organic, coming in a quarter when Fremantle acquired 70% of Italian Devils producer Lux Vide. American Gods producer-distributor Fremantle’s turnover went up by 6.5% across the quarter to €461M ($487M), which the group put down to positive foreign exchange rate effects, the acquisitions of This is Nice Group and Eureka and deliveries of season one of AppleTV+’s The Mosquito Coast and season three of Starz’ American Gods. RTL Group is targeting €7.4BN ($7.8BN) for full year 2022 and €1.15BN ($1.22BN) adjusted EBITA, with closure on the sale of RTL Croatia expected imminently along with “major consolidation moves in France and The Netherlands,” according to Group CEO Thomas Rabe. “RTL Group started dynamically into the new year despite the uncertainties resulting from the war in Ukraine,” he added.

BBC Studios TalentWorks Unveils Black Creator Initiative

BBC Studios Talentworks, the producer-distributor’s division for bringing through young talent, is giving four Black content creators a guaranteed BBC commission. The In The Mix 2022 scheme will help the successful applicants under the mentorship of experienced producers and they will also produce a short film for BBC Reel, which will be unveiled at an event at London’s Barbican in November. The Barbican and Black Creators Matter are partners on the initiative, which launched yesterday. “We’re passionate about supporting new talent and we’re excited to be partnering with Black Creators Matter to offer this opportunity for four emerging creators to develop their craft,” said TalentWorks Development Producer Katrina Bell.

Miso Film Hires DR Drama Boss

Nordic production outfit Miso Film has signed former DR Head of Drama Christian Rank as Head of Development & Producer. Starting in August 2022, Rank will have a view across local and global productions, working on the development and production of scripted projects, bringing in IP and building a roster of creative talent. At DR, he was responsible for a wealth of productions including Borgen, When the Dust Settles and Cry Wolf. “The decision to hire Christian is an important step in accomplishing Miso Film’s ambition of growing the company’s profile and fulfilling its huge market potential,” said Peter Bose, Miso Film Group CEO.

UK Directors Charitable Foundation Launches Mental Health Service

The UK’s Directors Charitable Foundation (DCF) has launched a wellbeing and mental health support service with psychotherapy organization Solas Minds. The DCF Directors Wellbeing Hub will contain specifically curated wellbeing resources as well as one-on-one therapy sessions at a substantial discount. DCF chair Andrew Chowns said directors “often feel isolated and pressurised in their role” and the discounted therapy will help “those in need at a time of their choosing.” “We are helping to remove the barriers to entry, and this will encourage more directors of stage and screen to seek help and resources when they need it most,” he added.