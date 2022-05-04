XYZ Boards Global Sales Rights To Frank Grillo Action Pic ‘Hounds Of War’, First Look Revealed — Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films has boarded worldwide sales rights to Hounds Of War starring Frank Grillo, Robert Patrick, and Rhona Mitra, and directed by Isaac Florentine.

XYZ Films has also joined the film as executive producers and are set to screen footagefor buyers at the upcoming Marché du Film in Cannes.

In Hounds Of War, Captain America and The Purge star Grillo plays Ryder who with his team are considered the best mercenaries money can buy. But now their own master wants to get rid of them. The Hounds are sent on a final mission: a carefully planned trap set up to destroy them.

The film, currently in post-production, is written by Jean Pierre Magro, and produced by Jean Pierre Magro, Vadim Fortunin, Vladimir Chistiakov, Alex Meets, Aaron Briffa and Andre Relis.

Alla Belaya, Daniel Couts, Nika Finch and Mark Foligno are executive producers. Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment was last year aboard for sales but is no longer connected to the film.

XYZ’s current projects include Riley Stearns’ sci-fi comedy Dual, which was recently released by RLJE Films, and the Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead film Something In The Dirt which premiered at Sundance 2022. The producer-distributor is in post-production on the Netflix Original Havoc, directed by Gareth Evans and starring Tom Hardy and Forrest Whitaker.