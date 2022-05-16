Fox Renews ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ For Season 2

Fox has ordered a second season of Crime Scene Kitchen, a baking competition series hosted by Joel McHale.

The show is a culinary guessing game in which bakers must decode what type of dessert was made, when all that’s left are the crumbs, flour trails and a few clues. They must then recreate the recipe for the judges, who will determine how closely it matches the missing dessert.

The show featured Chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp as judges.

“Crime Scene Kitchen is unlike any cooking show out there,” said Fox’s Head of Reality Rob Wade before the show’s debut last May. “It’s a truly original format with amazing baking creations, a brilliant play-along guessing game for the whole family, and Joel at the center of it all bringing hilarity at every turn. Just don’t watch it if you’re feeling hungry!”

Crime Scene Kitchen is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Fly on the Wall Entertainment. Conrad Green, Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan and McHale serve as executive producers. The show joins Fox’s unscripted lineup that includes the new Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, along with a second season of Next Level Chef.

The Masked Singer will also return to Fox, as well as Hell’s Kitchen.