Fox Orders New Gordon Ramsay Competition Show ‘Food Stars’; Season 2 Of ‘Next Level Chef’ Premiering After Super Bowl LVII

Good news for Gordon Ramsay; Fox has not only ordered his latest competition show but will give his hit series Next Level Chef the post-Super Bowl slot on Feb. 12.

But first, the details behind Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars. The chef and restaurateur plans to focus his attention on the most “exciting and innovative new food and drink entrepreneurs” by backing the winner of his latest competition with an angel investment.

The series will be produced by Studio Ramsay Global (SRG) and Fox Alternative Entertainment. Ramsay serves as executive producer along with Lisa Edwards and Danny Schrader, who will also be the showrunner.

It is based on Ramsay’s own BBC series, which launched on the British public broadcaster last month. The UK series offers 12 up and coming food and drink entrepreneurs the opportunity to compete for £150,000 in investment.

“It has always been incredibly important to me to support and foster the endeavors of the next generation of extraordinary culinary talent,” said Ramsay in a statement. “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars challenges me to do exactly that, all while raising the stakes with my own investment and a whole new level of mentorship and challenge, pushing those with the skills and drive to make it all the way to the top. The future of our food industry has never been more exciting, and I can’t wait for audiences to follow our search across the country as we unearth some of the most entrepreneurial talent out there.”

In addition, season two of Next Level Chef, also from SRG, is set to premiere immediately following Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12. The show was the first to launch out of SRG in January and was tied as the season’s No. 1 new entertainment series in adults 18-49.

Fox’s streaming platform, Tubi, will also launch a Ramsay FAST channel.