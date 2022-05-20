‘I Gotta Ask My Wife’: Fox Developing Multi-Cam Comedy From Finesse Mitchell & Warren Hutcherson

EXCLUSIVE: I Gotta Ask My Wife, a multi-cam comedy starring Saturday Night Live alum Finesse Mitchell is in the works at Fox, Deadline has learned exclusively. The series hails from Mitchell who also executive produces and writes alongside Emmy-nominated scribe Warren Hutcherson (The Bernie Mac Show).

Inspired by Mitchell’s standup, I Gotta Ask My Wife is an edgy multi-cam that follows the friendship between three men, all living in the same apartment building, at different stages in their romantic lives: one in his 20s, single and looking for love, one thirty-something who can’t get divorced fast enough, and one happily married, father of two (Mitchell, 40s), who just wants to “chill” (code for: stay out of trouble) at home with his wife.

Mitchell will pen the pilot with Huterchson. They executive produce alongside Rick Dorfman for Authentic Talent & Literary Productions. Fox Entertainment is the studio.

An actor, author and stand-up comedian, Mitchell became known during his three-year run on Saturday Night Live, creating a number of characters including “Starrkeisha” and impersonating Morgan Freeman and 50 Cent during his tenure from 2003 to 2006. He has since starred in the one-hour comedy specials Snap Famous, One Man Monster and The Spirit Told Me To Tell You. He is currently in production on his fourth while also producing the weekly podcast Understand This With Finesse Mitchell. His recent television credits include Kenan, Outmatched, Roadies, According to Him + Her and A.N.T. Farm.

Hutcherson has written and produced for a number of television titles including Saturday Night Live, Moesha, Living Single and Raven’s Home. In 1992 and 1993 he earned Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Writing in a Variety or Music Program, which he shared with the SNL writing team.

Mitchell is represented by ICM, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof & Fishman.