Former Warner Bros. TV Distribution Chief Jeffrey Schlesinger Launches Former Bros. Media Consultancy

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Schlesinger, who was previously President, Warner Bros Worldwide Television Distribution, has set up his own consultancy shingle.

Schlesinger, who left the studio last year after 37 years as part of the company’s restructuring under then-CEO Jason Kilar, has playfully called his new strategic advisory business Former Bros. Media.

The exec, who oversaw the sale of Warner Bros’ series and films to international broadcasters and streamers and once entered an LA Screenings party on top of an elephant, has already signed up a number of clients.

Dick Wolf Entertainment, the company behind the Law & Order, Chicago and FBI franchises, French pay TV operator Canal Plus, comic book publisher Archie Comics, which is involved in series such as Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and kids company Genius Brands International, are all on board.

“After spending the past four decades traveling the world, crafting complex agreements with free TV and cable networks, distribution platforms and AVOD/SVOD services in the rapidly-evolving media landscape, I feel that Former Bros. Media will deliver valuable insights, experiences and strategic advice to select companies,” said Schlesinger. “Over the years, I have worked across every form of media including distribution, production, co-production, strategic planning and operations and am excited to have the opportunity to offer traditional and new media clients a single source of expertise to guide them in transforming their businesses, maximizing their opportunities and reaching their strategic and operational objectives.”