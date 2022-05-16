‘Ford v Ferrari’ Writer Jason Keller & Bryan Johnson To Write ‘Speed Girl’ Feature Starring Hilary Swank

EXCLUSIVE: Hilary Swank film Speed Girl has found its writing team.

The feature, which comes from Balcony 9 Productions, will be written by Ford v Ferrari screenwriter Jason Keller and his writing partner Bryan Johnson.

Jason Keller Courtesy of Subject

Keller, who will also exec produce, also previously wrote Snow White film Mirror Mirror and Sylvester Stallone’s Escape Plan.

Swank is to play Janet Guthrie, a pilot turned racecar driver who smashed barriers to become the first woman to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 and Daytona 500, in the film.

Set in the 1970s when the fight for women’s rights was gaining speed, Guthrie made a bid for the Indianapolis 500 in 1976 despite relentless opposition from the racing establishment and the men she hoped to race against. Janet qualified for the race in 1978 where she finished in the top ten, destroying many widely-held stereotypes about female drivers. The film will bring Guthrie’s passion and persistence vividly to life, immersing viewers in the untold story of the woman who came to Indy just hoping to qualify and left a trailblazer, inspiring generations of future female racers.

Swank will also exec produce the film, which is based on alongside Stephan Talty’s book Speed Girl, with Joel David Moore and Rishi Bajaj and her husband Philip Schneider.

Swank is repped by Management 360, Moore is repped by Entertainment 360 and attorney Mark Wetzstein, and Johnson is repped by Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson and Christopher.