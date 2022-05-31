‘Fleabag’ & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Brett Gelman To Lead ‘Entitled’ For Showtime & UK’s Channel 4

Fleabag and Stranger Things star Brett Gelman is to lead Entitled, a Showtime/Channel 4 series about an American widower who must get to know his British wife’s estranged family in their crumbling gothic mansion in the English countryside.

Airing next year, Gelman will play Gabe in the eight-part series from the BBC’s Mister Winner creator Matt Morgan, which is being exec produced by the team behind Fleabag, in which Gelman played Martin.

Co-produced between the U.S. network and British pubcaster in association with All3Media International, the show, in which Gabe’s wife’s family compete for his affections and newly inherited fortune, will begin shooting in Manchester shortly.

The show is is “led by an undeniable creative team at the center of a funny, suspenseful and surprisingly emotional comedy,” according to Amy Israel, Executive Vice President, Global Programming, Showtime Networks.

Fleabag execs Harry Williams, Jack Williams and Sarah Hammond are exec producing along with Tim Kirkby (Don’t Forget the Driver), who will also direct.

Gelman has also featured in Stranger Things, with past credits including Mr. Mercedes, Camping, Another Period, Love, Twin Peaks, Married, Mad Men and The Inbetweeners.