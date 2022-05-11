Film4 Promotes Daniel Battsek & Ollie Madden

Film4 has promoted Director Daniel Battsek to Chairman and his place will be taken by Ollie Madden.

Channel 4 said the changes “reflect the current success of Film4 both in the UK and internationally, and will ensure that Film4 continues to make a significant contribution to the film industry as well as strengthening existing relationships and fostering new partnerships.”

Battsek, who joined Film4 from Cohen Media Group in 2016, becomes Chairman and will take on a widened brief to include Film4’s role within Channel4, the distribution and marketing of Film4 titles as well as U.S. distributor and equity co-financing relationships.

Battsek and Madden will continue to have joint responsibility for greenlighting Film4 projects as well as strategy, corporate and press relations.

Formerly Deputy Director and Creative Director having joined in 2017, Madden will take responsibility for the day-to-day running of the organization, which spends £25M ($30.8M) annually to develop and co-fund British films. Its future has been placed in doubt with the imminent sale of Channel 4 to a private buyer.

Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon said: “Daniel and Ollie’s incredible dedication and expertise has ensured that Film4 is the partner of choice, producing some of the most thrilling, genre-defining and successful films of the last decade. In their new roles, they will ensure that Film4 will continue to be a major player – both creatively but also in terms of the discovering and nurturing the wealth of talent in front of, and behind the camera which makes the UK film industry the benchmark globally.”