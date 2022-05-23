‘All My Friends Are Dead’: Film Mode Entertainment Picks Up International Rights To Horror Thriller From ‘Saw 3D’ & ‘Saw VI’ Director Kevin Greutert

EXCLUSIVE: Film Mode Entertainment has picked up international rights for All My Friends Are Dead, the latest horror from Saw 3D and Saw VI director Kevin Greutert.

The deal was unveiled at Cannes and will see Film Mode distribute outside North America. Cinedigm holds North American rights and invested in All My Friends Are Dead producer Roundtable Entertainment in March, revealed by Deadline. The film is leading Roundtable and Cinedigm’s $15M thriller slate.

The pic is about a group of close college friends who rent an Airbnb for the biggest music festival of the year, but a weekend of partying quickly takes a turn for the worse, as the group is murdered one by one. They soon discover that each one of their deaths directly corresponds to one of the seven deadly sins.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the masterminds behind some of the most popular, in-demand, commercially viable, elevated genre films of our time,” said Film Mode President and Owner Clay Epstein.

John Baldecchi (Happy Death Day) is producing and Dominic Ianno (Soul Surfer and The Whistleblower) is executive producing.