Film Constellation Boards BBC Film & BFI-Backed Brit Drama ‘Blue Jean’, First Look Image — Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Film Constellation has boarded sales on debut feature Blue Jean, an identity drama set during Margaret Thatcher’s tenure as UK Prime Minister.

The Alienist and Close To Me actress Rosy McEwen stars in the Kleio Films production, which is backed by BBC Film and the BFI, in association with Great Point Media.

Set in the north of England in 1988, at a time when Thatcher’s government passed a law stigmatizing gays and lesbians, the film follows Jean, a PE teacher forced to live a double life. When a new student arrives and threatens to expose her, Jean is pushed to extreme lengths to keep her job and her integrity.

Above is a first-look image of McEwen in the feature, which marks the feature directorial debut of Georgia Oakley. Producer is Hélène Sifre. Also starring are Kerrie Hayes (Tin Star) and Lucy Halliday.