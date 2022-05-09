‘FBI’, ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ & ‘FBI: International’ Handed Two Season Pick-Ups At CBS

CBS’ FBI franchise will be continuing to solve crimes for the next few years after the network handed all three shows a two-season pick up.

FBI will return for its fifth and sixth season, FBI: Most Wanted comes back for a fourth and fifth season and FBI: International gets picked up for its second and third season.

It is the network’s latest bumper renewal order, having given The Equalizer a two season pick up last week.

All three shows were all expected to return given their ratings success helped the network once again win the 2021-22 season; FBI is the number two rated series on broadcast, after CBS’ NCIS, FBI: International is the number two new drama of the season and FBI: Most Wanted is a top ten broadcast series.

All three shows are produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, in association with CBS Studios. They air in a three-hour block on Tuesday nights.

“The FBIs are one of the most successful brands in the entire TV landscape and a powerful cornerstone of our number one lineup,” said Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment. “They’ve attracted a dedicated, loyal fan base, thanks to the extraordinary vision of executive producer Dick Wolf and the talents of all three outstanding casts and creative teams. I know we and our viewers look forward to two additional seasons of engaging, heroic stories.”

“Everybody who works on these three shows is over the moon about the multi-year pickups,” added Dick Wolf, executive producer and FBI brand creator. “We are all incredibly grateful to CBS and our partners at Universal Television and CBS Studios. And I personally would like to thank the incredible casts, talented writers and dedicated producers, not to mention three crews who never missed an airdate despite the difficulties of producing full seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

FBI follows a New York-based unit of special agents who bring to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. The fast-paced drama stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd and Katherine Renee Turner. Peregrym, who toplines the series as Special Agent Maggie Bell, took a temporary leave in April after announcing her pregnancy.

Wolf, Rick Eid, Alex Chapple, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski are the executive producers. Eid is showrunner.

FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, a unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list.

The series stars Dylan McDermott, Alexa Davalos, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Miguel Gomez.

Wolf, David Hudgins, Todd Arnow, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski are the executive producers. Hudgins is showrunner.

FBI: International follows the elite agents of the FBI’s International division as they travel the world with the mission of protecting Americans wherever they may be.

It stars Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto and Christiane Paul.

Wolf, Derek Haas, Matt Olmstead, Michael Katleman, Peter Jankowski and Arthur Forney are executive producers with Haas as showrunner.

The series are distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

It follows renewals for the majority of CBS’ drama slate including the NCIS franchise, CSI: Vegas, S.W.A.T. and The Equalizer as well as comedies Young Sheldon, The Neighborhood, Ghosts and Bob Hearts Abishola.