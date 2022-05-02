‘Fast X’: Louis Leterrier Top Choice To Replace Justin Lin As Director On Next Installment in ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise

Just days after the news Justin Lin was exiting as director of the next Fast and Furious installment, sources tell Deadline that Louis Leterrier is the front-runner to step in as director of Universal’s Fast X.

Sources add he’s the studio’s top choice but scheduling still had to be worked out with some of Leterrier’s other projects so. a deal has not closed yet. When the shocking news broke that Lin would be leaving a week into production, studio sources were confident a replacement would be made and the pause in filming would brief and clearly that was the cast. Insiders go on to add that Studio Chief Donna Langley has had a great relationship over the years with Leterrier and he was quickly put at the top of the list of directors to approach following Lin’s departure.

Universal had no comment.

Deadline first broke the news that Lin was off as director on Wednesday and while it was amicable between both parties, sources say the reasons behind him leaving had to do with creative differences. Second Unit footage is still wrapping up and once a deal closes for Leterrier to replace Lin, the studio should still have no problem making the film’s May 19, 2023 release date.

Production is currently under way in London with Vin Diesel and the core Fast cast returning along with newcomers Jason Momoa and Brie Larson to the Fast and Furious universe.

Lin and Dan Mazeau co-wrote the script and Lin will also stay on as a producer along with Diesel, Neal Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincent.

Leterrier’s past credits include Clash of the Titans as well as the hit heist thriller Now You See Me. He has recently been directing critically acclaimed TV which included directing, Exec Producing and show-running Netflix’s Lupin and also directed all episodes of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.