‘Fast X’: ‘Jack Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Joins Next Installment In ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise

EXCLUSIVE: Fast X, the 10th installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, looks to have rounded out its all-star cast with Alan Ritchson, the breakout star of the new Jack Reacher series from Amazon Prime Video. Ritchson joins as the pic just set Louis Letterier to replace Justin Lin as director. The film is in production with Vin Diesel and the core Fast cast returning alongside franchise newcomers Jason Momoa and Brie Larson.

Lin and Dan Mazeau co-wrote the script. Lin will stay on as a producer along with Diesel, Neal Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincent.

Ritchson seems like ideal casting for this franchise following his breakthrough performance as the titular character of Prime Video’s Jack Reacher series. The series featured incredible set pieces with Ritchson, and he should fit right in with Momoa, Diesel and John Cena when it comes to eye-popping set pieces.

He next will be seen in the Lionsgate pic Ordinary Angels. Ritchson is repped by WME and Industry Entertainment.