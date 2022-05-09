You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

James Gunn Announces Production On ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Has Wrapped, Teases Appearance Of “Unannounced Actor” In Threequel

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Winning Time' Finale: Magic's Lakers Reach Dynasty Status As EP Max Borenstein Counters Kareem & Jerry West Foul Calls, Offers Season 2 Hints
Read the full story

Fabrication Films Acquires International Sales Rights To ‘The Boondock Saints’ Actor Sean Patrick Flanery’s ‘Frank & Penelope’ — Cannes Market

Frank and Penelope
Kevin Dillon, Caylee Cowan and Billy Budinich in Frank and Penelope Tiiu Loigu

EXCLUSIVE: Fabrication Films is headed to Cannes with international sales rights to Sean Patrick Flanery’s thriller Frank & Penelope.

The upcoming film stars Billy Budinich (Maya), Caylee Cowan (Willy’s Wonderland), Kevin Dillon (Entourage), Jonathan Schaech (Blue Ridge) and Flanery, who directs, and comes from Redbud Studios.

Frank and Penelope tells the story of two soulmates who had nothing to for live that find themselves in a violent battle for life and love in a small desert town where nothing is what it seems.

LA-based Fabrication will launch sales at the Cannes Film Festival, where the film has its premiere market screening on May 22 at 11.30am.

“We are very excited to be working with this dynamic and groundbreaking team  at Redbud Studios on a film that we feel will find a broad global audience,” said Miriam Elchanan, President of Sales and Acquisitions at Fabrication Films.

Flanery is known for his role as Connor MacManus in The Boondog Saints and its follow up The Boondog Saints II: All Saints Day.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad