‘Eva The Owlet’ Animated Series Based On ‘Owl Diaries’ Book Series Ordered By Apple TV+

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ has ordered Eva the Owlet, a new animated kids and family series based on Rebecca Elliott’s bestselling Scholastic book series Owl Diaries.

Eva the Owlet stars Eva, a creative, cheeky owlet who lives next door to her best friend ‘Lucy’ in the woodland world of Treetopington. With big ideas and an even bigger personality, Eva goes on high-flying adventures, expressing herself in her journal along the way!

Since first being published, Owl Diaries now has eight foreign language translations and 3 million copies in print. Produced by Scholastic Entertainment and animated by Brown Bag Films, Eva the Owlet also features original songs by critically acclaimed musician and singer-songwriter Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums.

Eva the Owlet is the latest series in Apple TV+ kids’ changemakers initiative that brings education leaders and storytellers together to create inspiring and enriching original series for kids. The initiative encourages imagination, self-confidence and critical thinking through Apple Original series, with titles including Emmy and Peabody Award-winning Stillwater, Hello, Jack: The Kindness Show, Pretzel and the Puppies, among others.