“Next Year, Mariupol!”: Ukraine President Delights In Eurovision Victory, Pledges To Host 2023 Contest

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has greeted his country’s victory at the Eurovision Song Contest with delight.

The highly-favoured Kalush Orchestra won the competition on Saturday, with a record number of 439 people’s votes from across Europe clinching their success on an emotional evening in Turin, Italy.

Zelensky said afterwards: “Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe!”

The winner of each year’s Contest traditionally becomes the event host the following year, and Zelensky promised that Ukraine would be no exception, despite its current plight following invasion by Russia.

“We will do our best to one day host the participants and guests of Eurovision in Ukrainian Mariupol. Free, peaceful, rebuilt! I am sure our victorious chord in the battle with the enemy is not far off.”

In a turn up for the books after more than a decade of disaster at the competition, the UK also did very well, with Sam Ryder coming second. The UK entry had been leading the competition following the juries’ votes, but the people’s vote proved decisive in pushing Ukraine to the top of the board.