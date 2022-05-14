Eurovision Sees Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra Win, As Performers Take A Political Turn

Eurovision traditionally has been a place where politics were frowned upon, at least in the overt songs . But the war in Ukraine is much on the world’s mind, so Eurovision made a statement right at the top of today’s finals.
The show began with the audience singing “Give Peace a Chance,” the first of many nods to the ongoing combat situation. Later, Laura Pausini, the Italian cohost, used her opening number for a “Peace on. Earth” message. Later, Iceland’s entry had a Ukranian flag on their hands and guitars and shouted “Peace for Ukraine” at the end of their performance. And virtually every delegation held a Ukrainian flag along with their own in tharena’s Green Room section.
While rockers Måneskin were Eurovision’s 2021 winners, going on to open for the Rolling Stones, appear on Saturday Night Live, and get a coveted slot at Coachella, their influence didn’t prompt a rock revolution at this year’s event. The sappy ballads the competition is known for returned in full force, augmented by hip-hop and silly songs.
