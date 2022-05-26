‘Eureka!’: Loretta Devine, Sheila E. & Misty Copeland Among Cast For Disney Jr. Animated Series; Trailer Released

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Loretta Devine, Sheila E. and Misty Copeland round out the voice cast of Eureka!, Disney Jr.’s upcoming animated preschool series, joining previously announced leads Ruth Righi, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lil Rel Howery and Javier Muñoz. Also cast in recurring roles are Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Jack McBrayer (30 Rock), Ryan Michelle Bathé (The Endgame) and Wendell Pierce (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.) Disney also has released a trailer for the upcoming series. You can watch it below.

Set in the fantastical prehistoric world of Rocky Falls, Eureka! follows the story of Eureka (Righi), a young girl inventor who is way ahead of her time. She designs inventions and contraptions in the hopes of making the world a better place and moving her prehistoric community into a more modern era.

Goldsberry and Howery voice Eureka’s parents Roxy and Rolle, and Muñoz portrays her teacher, Ohm.

Devine will voice Eureka’s grandmother, Wanda, while Sheila E. and Copeland will voice the characters of Yurt, a traveling musician, and Rockanne, a dance teacher, respectively. Kemper recurs as the school librarian, Chee; McBrayer as a pet kanga bird; Bathé as Barry’s mom, Sierra; and Pierce as Barry’s father, Cliff.

Rounding out the voice cast is Kai Zen (Amphibia) as Pepper, Devin Trey Campbell (Broadway’s Kinky Boots) as Barry, Fred Tatasciore (Big Hero 6 The Series) as Murphy, Cree Summer (Vampirina) as Verna, Kevin Michael Richardson (Family Guy) as Dima, Aydrea Walden (The Mandalorian) as Olive and Groopy, Connor Andrade (We Baby Bears) as Clod, Cade Tropeano (Raising Dion) as Bog, Madigan Kacmar (Chuggington) as Julia, Vivienne Rutherford (SEAL Team) as Lark, Judah Howery (Uncle Drew) as twins Spruce and Cypress Stoneland, Dee Bradley Baker (Phineas and Ferb) as Ptero and André Sogliuzzo (American Dad) as Link.

Eureka! is produced by Oscar-nominated animation studio Brown Bag Films (Doc McStuffins) in association with Disney Junior. Emmy winner Norton Virgien (Doc McStuffins) and award-winning children’s book author/illustrator Niamh Sharkey (Henry Hugglemonster) are the series’ creators and executive producers. Emmy-nominated Erica Rothschild (Sofia the First) developed the series with Virgien and Sharkey and serves as co-executive producer and story editor. Film and television writer and director Rusty Cundieff (Tales from the Hood) and Emmy-nominated television producer Donna Brown Guillaume (Happily Ever After: Fairytales for Every Child) are consulting producers.

Christiana “Chee” McGuigan, a science educator who has worked at the California Science Center, Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, serves as the series’ science education consultant. Biomedical scientist, social entrepreneur and former senior policy advisor for the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Dr. Knatokie Ford, advised on the original series development. Engineering experts from Disney’s Imagineering team advised on the early development of Eureka‘s inventions.

Singer, songwriter and producer Kari Kimmel (“Spirit Riding Free”) is the series’ songwriter, and Emmy-winning Frederik Wiedmann (“All Hail King Julien”) is the composer.

The series is set to premiere Wednesday, June 22, at 7:30 pm EDT/PDT on Disney Junior. An initial batch of episodes will also premiere the same day on on-demand platforms and streaming on Disney+.