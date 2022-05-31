Skip to main content
‘Euphoria’s Henry Eikenberry Signs With WME

WME has signed Henry Eikenberry for representation. He just landed a key role in Apple TV+’s The Crowded Room, a seasonal anthology series from Akiva Goldsman and New Regency. The series also stars Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum.

Eikenberry recently broke out in Sam Levinson’s Euphoria for HBO where he played Derek, the focal character in a revelatory love story following Jacob Elordi’s father Cal in his adolescent years.

Eikenberry continues to be represented by TMT Entertainment Group.

