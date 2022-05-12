‘Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi And Barry Keoghan To Co-Star With Rosamund Pike In Emerald Fennell’s ‘Saltburn’ For MRC Film And LuckyChap: Hot Cannes Market Package

EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award-winning writer and director Emerald Fennell has lined up the cast for her next film, Saltburn, with Jacob Elordi (Euphoria) and Barry Keoghan (The Batman) attached to star in the project from MRC Film. Deadline recently broke that Rosamund Pike also will co-star with principal photography set to begin this summer in the UK. The pic will be produced by Fennell and LuckyChap Entertainment’s Josey McNamara, Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie.

Described as a story of obsession, other plot details are being kept under wraps. MRC will take the package to the Cannes market next week, and it is expected to be one of the hotter properties on the market. The film is Fennell’s follow-up to Promising Young Woman, which was nominated for several Oscars and won Best Original Screenplay for Fennell.

Saltburn will mark Elordi’s most high-profile feature film role following his breakout performance as Nate on the massive HBO hit series Euphoria. He recently was seen in Adrian Lyne’s feature Deep Water, opposite Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. Up next, Elordi stars opposite Zachary Quinto in the indie He Went That Way.

Keoghan most recently joined the DC Universe as The Joker in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, opposite Robert Pattinson. He also can be seen in Marvel’s new franchise Eternals, directed by Chloe Zhao. He appears next in Martin McDonaugh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, also starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

