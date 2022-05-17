ESPN+ Expands ‘Places’ Franchise With John McEnroe, Sue Bird, More

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Peyton Manning
ESPN

ESPN+ made some news Tuesday during Disney’s upfront presentation when Peyton Manning and Eli Manning took the stage and said the streamer’s Places franchise is growing.

The additions include college and WNBA champion Sue Bird exploring college basketball with Sue’s Places; three-time NHL All-Star P.K. Subban toplining P.K.’s Places; while McEnroe’s Places will serve up tennis tales with 17-time Grand Slam champ John McEnroe.

Meanwhile, Peyton’s Places will return for a third season and Eli’s Places for a second season, the duo announced.

“The Places franchise is all about giving fans an inside look at their favorite sport so we are excited to be adding such incredible teammates as the Places Universe continues to expand,” Peyton Manning said. “Sue, P.K. and John will all bring a unique and colorful perspective to their sport’s history as they give viewers a look at some of their favorite places.”

The Places franchise is produced by NFL Films in collaboration with ESPN+ and executive produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions. Other shows in the universe include Abby’s Places (soccer, hosted by Abby Wambach), Rowdy’s Places (competitive fighting, hosted by Ronda Rousy), Big Papi’s Places (baseball, hosted by David Ortiz) and Vince’s Places (basketball, hosted by Vince Carter).

The Mannings also have the second-screen series Monday Night Football With Peyton & Eli, another show from Omaha Prods, which was renewed earlier this year through 2024. That new pact includes more alt-presentations (with other hosts) for UFC, college football and golf, with the latter taking the form of PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins beginning this week at the PGA major.

Read More About:

