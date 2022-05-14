‘ER’ Star Anthony Edwards Joins Tony-Nominated ‘Girl From The North Country’ On Broadway

Calling Dr. Mark Greene. Please report to the Broadway stage.

ER star Anthony Edwards made his Broadway musical debut Friday night as “Dr. Walker” in the Tony-nominated Girl From The North Country. With several members of the company out of the show because of Covid-19 infections, Edwards stepped in at the last moment (and after only an hour of rehearsal time) to ensure that the show would go on.

He starred opposite his wife, Mare Winningham, who was recently nominated for a Tony Award for her role.

Lead producer of Girl From The North Country Tristan Baker made a pre-show announcement to express his gratitude to the production’s swings and understudies, and let the house know they were in for an extra special show. Baker asked if “There was a doctor in the house” to play the role of Dr. Walker this evening, before surprising the audience with the news that TV doctor Anthony Edwards would be their special guest star.

Edwards was apparently a hit. He was met with a standing ovation at curtain call. With so little rehearsal time, Edwards relied on a script for some of the evening, but was also off-book for many scenes.

Edwards will continue in the role again through the weekend.

Girl From The North Country is written and directed by playwright Conor McPherson. It reimagines 20 songs of Bob Dylan and is set in Duluth, MN, in 1934, when a group of wanderers’ lives intersect at a house full of music, life and hope.

The musical received seven Tony Award Nominations in 2022, including Best New Musical, Best Book of a Musical (Conor McPherson), Best Orchestrations (Simon Hale), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Simon Baker), Best Direction of a Musical (Conor McPherson), Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Mare Winningham), and Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Jeannette Bayardelle).

Girl From The North Country features Todd Almond, Colin Bates, Jeannette Bayardelle, Craig Bierko, Jennifer Blood, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Housso Semon, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Ben Toomer, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Aidan Wharton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.