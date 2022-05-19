NEON Picks Up Domestic To Horror Pic ‘Enys Men’ Ahead Of Directors’ Fortnight Premiere – Cannes

NEON has taken the North American distribution rights to Mark Jenkin’s horror feature Enys Men, starring Mary Woodvine and Edward Rowe. The deal was hatched before Cannes, ahead of the pic’s world premiere in the Directors’ Fortnight section.

Jenkin wore several hats on the production beyond director and writer, including cinematographer, sound designer, and composer.

NEON

Set in 1973 on an uninhabited island off the British coast, a wildlife volunteer descends into a terrifying metaphysical and ecosophical journey that challenges her grip on reality and pushes her into a living nightmare.

Enys Men was shot on 16mm color negative using a 1970’s clockwork Bolex camera and post sync sound. This was to achieve the feeling of discovering a reel of never-before-seen celluloid unspooling in a desolate, haunted movie palace.

The movie is produced by Denzil Monk for Bosena. Johnny Fewings serves as EP. Film4 co-financed the film, with Ben Coren and Lauren Dark serving as EPs, and Kingsley Marshall for Sound/Image Cinema Lab.

Jenkin received two BAFTA nominations and one win for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for Bait which was lensed in monochrome 16mm. That movie premiered at Berlinale 2019 and was released theatrically by the BFI in the UK.

NEON’s Sarah Colvin negotiated the North America deal with Protagonist Pictures’ George Hamilton who are also representing the worldwide sales rights.

This month at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, NEON is seeing the world premiere of David Cronenberg’s Crimes of The Future starring Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, and Viggo Mortensen and Brett Morgen’s David Bowie documentary, Moonage Daydream. NEON recently received six Oscar nominations for Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee, which made history becoming the first film to score a trifecta of Oscar noms in Animated Feature, Documentary and International; Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World and Pablo Larraín’s Spencer.