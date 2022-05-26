Entertainment One Ups Amanda Bowman Gerisch To SVP Scripted Development

Entertainment One is bolstering its exec team with the promotion of Amanda Bowman Gerisch to SVP Scripted Development.

Since joining eOne in 2018, Gerisch has overseen series including The Rookie starring Nathan Fillion, currently in its fourth season on ABC, as well as new spinoff The Rookie: Feds, starring Niecy Nash. Gerisch also developed and oversees the upcoming untitled Alexi Hawley series starring Noah Centineo for Netflix. She’ll continue to report to Pancho Mansfield, eOne’s President, Global Scripted Programming, Television.

“Amanda has been an integral part of the success and expansion of eOne’s TV division,” said Mansfield. “We are thrilled to have her continue as part of the leadership at eOne as we grow our television business in the US and around the world.”

Related Story Alexi Hawley Inks Big New TV & Film Deal With eOne

“The eOne development team are driven to foster creative talent and be a meaningful partner in bringing their visions to the screen” said Gerisch. “eOne has provided the unique opportunity to develop projects exploring all walks of life for all buyers; streaming, network, and cable. My passion is championing commercial family and young adult content with an emphasis on strong female characters for a global audience. And eOne has repeatedly proven to be the perfect home to excel at this type of storytelling.”

Previously, Gerisch served as Director of Development and Original Programming for Paramount Network and TV Land where she was the executive-in-charge of Viacom’s hit Darren Star comedy series Younger, as well as Teachers, Lopez, and The Soul Man. She also developed Viacom produced comedy series Emily in Paris and First Wives Club. Prior to that, Gerisch was at Alloy Entertainment where, as Manager of Development and Current, her projects included Pretty Little Liars and Ravenswood. She also worked with Alloy’s book publishing arm to develop series for television. Gerisch got her start at ABC Family.