Endemol Shine Finland Hires ‘The Woodcutter Story’ Line Producer Paria Eskandari (EXCLUSIVE); Channel 4’s ‘Goodbye Brooklyn Nine-Nine’; Wales Screen Summit; ‘Forensic’ Trailer

Endemol Shine Finland Hires ‘The Woodcutter Story’ Line Producer Paria Eskandari

EXCLUSIVE: Endemol Shine Finland, the Banijay-owned producer behind upcoming Netflix and Yle drama Dance Brothers, has hired film producer Paria Eskandari to bolster its scripted arm. Starting in August, she will become Producer at the firm, reporting to Head of Scripted Max Malka. Eskandari joins from Aamu Film Company, where she was line producer on Cannes Critic Week title The Woodcutter Story. She has the same role on Cannes Grand Prix winner Compartment No. 6 and award-winner Any Day Now. She has also worked on young adult drama series Zone-B for Finnish public broadcaster Yle, and several docs and short films. “Paria is well-known as a dedicated filmmaker who focuses on both the story and the people,” said Malka. “She has a fantastic reputation within the film community, and her expertise will ensure we further grow our scripted slate and bring our know-how to the Finnish and international market.” Endemol Shine Finland is also behind Finnish versions of Big Brother, Lego Masters and MasterChef.

Channel 4 To Say ‘Goodbye Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Channel 4’s youth portfolio channel E4 is to air a Goodbye Brooklyn Nine-Nine special following the U.S. comedy’s beloved eight-season run that ended last September. Cast members including Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz and Joe Lo Truglio will feature alongside co-creator/exec Dan Goor, while famous UK superfans will share thoughts on favorite moments. E4 has been airing Brooklyn Nine-Nine in the UK since it launched in 2013 and the show has become a huge hit in the nation, with Netflix also picking up rights. All3Media-backed label Wise Owl Films is producing the doc.

Big Names Set For Inaugural Wales Screen Summit

Channel 4 Chief Content Officer Ian Katz, BBC Nations Director Rhodri Talfan Davies and Paramount UK Deputy Sebastian Cardwell are to speak at the inaugural Wales Screen Summit next month. The debut event will feature talks on indies, skills shortages and Public Service Broadcasters, with the BBC’s Acting Drama Director Ben Irving also appearing alongside the likes of indie trade body Pact CEO John McVay. The event will take place in Cardiff from June 15-16.