‘Endeavour’: ‘Inspector Morse’ Prequel Series To End On Masterpiece & ITV After Nine Seasons

Endeavour, the long-running Inspector Morse prequel series, is ending after nine seasons.

British broadcaster ITV and PBS Masterpiece revealed the news in a video, which you can see below.

The series, which comes from writer Russell Lewis, stars Shaun Lewis and Roger Allam. Season 9 is currently filming in Oxford.

The series began as a single film in 2012 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Morse and has run for 33 episodes across nine seasons.

Shaun Evans plays young Endeavour Morse, beginning his career as a detective constable, and later as a detective sergeant, with the Oxford City Police CID. Roger Allam plays DCI Fred Thursday, Morse’s mentor.

Season 8 will air in the U.S. on PBS Masterpiece between June 19 and July 3 and will be followed by three more episodes for Season 9.

Damien Timmer, who runs producer Mammoth Screen and exec produces the series, said, “Endeavour has been a real labour of love for all of us, and we salute Russell Lewis for his extraordinary achievement in chronicling Endeavour Morse’s coming of age across 72 hours of TV. Russell always knew where he wanted the series to end, and that Remorseful Day is nearly upon us. We’d like to thank Shaun and Roger and all the other members of the Endeavour family on and off screen, and the show’s fans both in the U.K. and abroad. Russell has many surprises up his sleeve for the final three films, with the return of some familiar faces and new challenges for Endeavour and Thursday to face before the final goodbye.”

Masterpiece Executive Producer Susanne Simpson added, “Endeavour has been one of our most beloved Masterpiece series. Though we hate to see it end, we have been so proud to present this wonderful series to our viewers.”