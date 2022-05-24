Endeavor Content Lassoes Rights To Kate Bosworth-Led ‘Bring On The Dancing Horses’; Michael Polish’s Western Drama Series Shops At LA Screenings

EXCLUSIVE: Endeavor Content has acquired international distribution rights to Bring on the Dancing Horses, a female-led modern Western drama series starring Kate Bosworth.

The ten-part drama, which launched at the Sundance Film Festival in January, is being sold at the LA Screenings, where Endeavor Content has hired out the theater at Soho House West Hollywood to attract buyers.

Bring on the Dancing Horses is written, directed and executive produced by indie director Michael Polish (Twin Falls Idaho, Northfork). Bosworth (The Long Road Home) and Polish, who were married for eight years but separated last year, produce through their Make Pictures Productions banner.

The series sees Bosworth playing a confident assassin with a list of targets to take down. As she makes her way through the men on her list, the truth behind how her story began is revealed.

Jasper Polish (Force of Nature), Lance Henriksen (Aliens), Happy Anderson (Snowpiercer), DJ Qualls (The Man in The High Castle), Thomas Francis Murphy (Mindhunter), Joseph R. Gannoscoli (The Sopranos) and Mary Anne McGarry (Miracle Workers) round out the lead cast.

Kate Bosworth, Michael Polish Kate Bosworth/Michael Polish

“This is a passion project for Michael Polish, and Kate is an executive producer,” Prentiss Fraser, Executive Vice President of Television Distribution for Endeavor Content, told Deadline. “They are very motivated to ensure the show gets sold in the right way and we are known for working well with talent.”

Fraser described the series as “a highly cinematic and elevated drama, offering a fresh and intriguing twist on the classic western genre. The incredibly talented Kate Bosworth shines as the confident assassin, and we’re sure that her captivating performance, along with the darkly comedic tone and thoughtfully paced plot, will keep viewers gripped.

“We can’t wait to introduce Bring on the Dancing Horses to buyers at LA Screenings and find the perfect home for it both in the U.S. and internationally.”

Also on Endeavor Content’s scripted slate is Element Pictures’ recently launched BBC Three and Hulu drama Conversations with Friends and writer Sally Rooney’s previous series Normal People; all four seasons of Killing Eve; non-English language dramas Headhunters and The Congregation from TV4 and C More; The Twelve, an English-language remake of VRT Belgium/Netflix series De Twaalf for Australia’s Foxtel; and crime drama Tokyo Vice, originally commissioned by HBO Max in the US and Japan’s WOWOW.

In Deadline’s report on the LA Screenings last week, Fraser noted her team’s focus on selling acquired third-party shows was somewhat unusual in that most independents in the city this week will be focused on co-productions and pre-sales. Endeavor Content has been a significant player in international co-productions but is now expanding into acquired content such as Bring on the Dancing Horses.

Bosworth is represented by APA and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman. Polish is repped by APA, Management Production Entertainment and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman.