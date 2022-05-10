Altitude Boards Survival Thriller ‘Quicksand’ Starring ‘Encanto’ Actress Carolina Gaitán, First Look — Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Altitude Film Sales has boarded worldwide sales rights to high-concept survival thriller Quicksand and will introduce first footage to buyers in Cannes next week.

The U.S.-Colombia co-production recently completed shooting in Bogota and is now in post-production. Above is a first look.

Carolina Gaitán, the Colombian actress and singer who voiced Pepa in Disney’s Encanto, leads cast. Gaitán, whose credits also include Narcos, stars alongside Allan Hawco (Jack Ryan) in the English-language movie.

Gaitán recently performed We Don’t Talk About Bruno live at the Academy Awards alongside her Encanto cast.

The contained thriller, which we’re told is in the vein of The Shallows and 127 Hours, follows an American couple, on the brink of divorce, who travel to Colombia for a work conference. While on a hike through the rainforest, a storm causes them to become trapped in a pit of quicksand. Unable to move, it becomes a struggle for survival as they battle the elements of the jungle and a venomous snake, in order to escape.

Andrés Beltrán directed the pic, which was written by Matt Pitts (Westworld). The project is produced by Las Vegas-based production company Sangre Films, which is a joint venture between Colombian outfit Elemental Stories and U.S. companies 222 Pictures and Dawn’s Light Movies.

Producers are Jason Cherubini of Dawn’s Light Media, Nicolas Reyes of Elemental Stories and Sean Patrick Burke of 222 Pictures. Executive producers include Richard Switzer, Martin Ramos, John Harris and Kris Meyer.

Mike Runagall of genre specialist Altitude noted: “We are thrilled to be bringing this fiendishly entertaining thrill ride to buyers and look forward to sharing the impressive first footage with them in Cannes.”

Carolina Gaitán is repped by Alan Siegel Entertainment and Maricela Marulanda Management. Allan Hawco is repped by Kish Iqbal at The Gary Goddard Agency and Matthew Lesher at Insight Ent. Andrés Beltrán is repped by Danny Sherman and Jeff Ciabattari at Thruline Entertainment. Matt Pitts is repped by Adam Kolbrenner of Lit Entertainment Group and attorney Michael Schenkman of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.