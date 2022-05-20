Emmys: Reginald Hudlin & Done+Dusted Return As Producers

Reginald Hudlin and production company Done+Dusted are returning to produce the Emmys this year.

It marks the third consecutive year that the House Party director will exec produce and the fifth year for the British production company.

The 74th Emmy Awards will air on NBC on September 12.

Hudlin Entertainment will produce with Done+Dusted. Hudlin will exec produce the three-year show with Ian Stewart, Byron Phillips and Jane Mun.

No host or venue has been announced.

Ahead of the September 12 event, the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place over two consecutive nights on September 3 and 4 with an edited presentation airing on FXX on September 10.

Hudlin said, “I’m very excited to be returning to the Emmys with Done+Dusted. Television is now in its new Golden Age and celebrating its brilliance in all genres is so much fun to do.”