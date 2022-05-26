Skip to main content
TV Talk Podcast: Live FYC Events Are Back & Booming This Emmy Season As Pandemic Fades Into Background; ‘Better Things’ Pamela Adlon On FX Series’ Final Season

By Pete Hammond, Dominic Patten

TV Talk Podcast

After two very long pandemic years without in-person events and hootenannies to electrify Emmy season, the FYC is back.

Big time.

Yet, for all the star power, sound stages, rented mansions and gimmicks, do FYCs really help? Will a performance from String galvanize the TV Academy voting masses?

So, it’s not quite a big-bucks streaming service FYC panel with the looming mountains of free food and booze, but take a listen to our discussion here:

In addition to us digging into the FYC campaigns, TV Talk speaks with Better ThingsPamela Adlon. In a clip from our Contenders TV event on the Paramount lot in April, the co-creator, star, writer, director and much more of the Peabody-winning FX series chats with Dominic about the show’s fifth and final season

Remember to subscribe to Deadline’s TV Talk podcast at Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

