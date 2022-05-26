After two very long pandemic years without in-person events and hootenannies to electrify Emmy season, the FYC is back.
Big time.
Yet, for all the star power, sound stages, rented mansions and gimmicks, do FYCs really help? Will a performance from String galvanize the TV Academy voting masses?
So, it’s not quite a big-bucks streaming service FYC panel with the looming mountains of free food and booze, but take a listen to our discussion here:
In addition to us digging into the FYC campaigns, TV Talk speaks with Better Things‘ Pamela Adlon. In a clip from our Contenders TV event on the Paramount lot in April, the co-creator, star, writer, director and much more of the Peabody-winning FX series chats with Dominic about the show’s fifth and final season
Remember to subscribe to Deadline’s TV Talk podcast at Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.
TV Talk Podcast: Live FYC Events Are Back & Booming This Emmy Season As Pandemic Fades Into Background; ‘Better Things’ Pamela Adlon On FX Series’ Final Season
By Pete Hammond, Dominic Patten
After two very long pandemic years without in-person events and hootenannies to electrify Emmy season, the FYC is back.
Big time.
Yet, for all the star power, sound stages, rented mansions and gimmicks, do FYCs really help? Will a performance from String galvanize the TV Academy voting masses?
So, it’s not quite a big-bucks streaming service FYC panel with the looming mountains of free food and booze, but take a listen to our discussion here:
In addition to us digging into the FYC campaigns, TV Talk speaks with Better Things‘ Pamela Adlon. In a clip from our Contenders TV event on the Paramount lot in April, the co-creator, star, writer, director and much more of the Peabody-winning FX series chats with Dominic about the show’s fifth and final season
Remember to subscribe to Deadline’s TV Talk podcast at Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.
Must Read Stories
Sony Leveling Up PlayStation ‘Gran Turismo’ Pic With Neill Blomkamp Eyed To Direct
Jodie Foster To Star In Season 4 Of HBO Anthology Series ‘True Detective’
Misses Q4 Revenue & Profit Targets, But Streaming Pops; CEO: Starz Spinoff By Summer
A24 Gets ‘Close’; ‘Elvis’ Is In The Building; Latest Reviews, Deals & Video Interviews
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.
Read More About:
No Comments
Sidebar