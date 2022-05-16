‘Sex Education’ Star Emma Mackey Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Emma Mackey, who stars alongside Asa Butterfield in Netflix’s dramatic comedy Sex Education, has signed with CAA for representation.

The acclaimed series from creator Laurie Nunn centers on Otis (Butterfield), a teenage boy with a sex therapist mother (Gillian Anderson), who teams up with high school classmate Maeve Wiley (Mackey) to set up an underground sex therapy clinic at school. Mackey’s turn on the series earned her a BAFTA Award nomination for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme in 2021. She will begin work on the show’s fourth season later this year.

Mackey is currently filming a role opposite Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie for Warner Bros. She played Jacqueline de Bellefort in Kenneth Branagh’s Agatha Christie adaptation Death on the Nile, and will play the titular character in Emily, a film re-imagining the life of Emily Brontë, from writer-director Frances O’Connor, to be released by Warner Bros. in the UK later this year.

Mackey continues to be represented by Kate Staddon at the UK’s Curtis Brown, attorneys PJ Shapiro at Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole and Julian Zajfen at Ziffren Brittenham.