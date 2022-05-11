Emily Blunt To Star in ‘Pain Hustlers’ Directed By David Yates – Cannes Market

Another hot project is hitting the Cannes market as Emily Blunt is attached to star Pain Hustlers, with David Yates directing. Wells Tower penned the script with Lawrence Grey producing through his Grey Matter Productions banner along with Wychwood Pictures.

The story follows Liza Drake, a high school dropout who after dreaming of a better life for her and her young daughter lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical start-up in a yellowing strip mall in Central Florida. Liza’s charm, guts and drive catapult the company and her into the high life, where she soon finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.

Grey originally brought the project in pitch form to Yates and Wychwood Pictures and sold it together to Sony Pictures was developed there until recently.

Production is set to begin August 22. The project will be introduced to buyers at the Cannes Film Market by The Veterans and CAA Media Finance.

Lewis Taylor and Ben Everard are executive producing; Cyrus Mojibi, Patrick Wade, Lawrence Kao and Lloyd Everard are co-producing.

Yates is repped by CAA, Casarotto Ramsay, and Eric Brooks at Goodman Schenkman & Brecheen, LLP. Blunt is represented by CAA, The Artists Partnership, and attorney David Weber at Sloane Offer Weber & Dern. Tower is repped by CAA and attorney Tara Kole at Gang, Tyre, Ramer Brown & Passman Inc.