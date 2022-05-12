‘Emilia Perez’ Taking Shape As Jacques Audiard’s Next Pic: Spanish Actress Karla Sofia Gascón Set, Selena Gomez & Zoe Saldana In Talks

Skip to main content
(L-R) Karla Sofia Gascon, Jacques Audiard, Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana Mega

EXCLUSIVE: Director Jacques Audiard will helm Emilia Perez, a comedy that will star Spanish actress Karla Sofia Gascón , with talks underway with Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana.

Will provide more details when I get them, but this is creating buzz in the Cannes market. It’s a musical comedy about an El Chapo-type fugitive who can’t get away from the law so has a sex change. Ten years later she misses her children immensely and returns as their aunt. LPI is financing, and Wild Bunch will be selling international along with CAA Media Finance, which is also selling North American territories. Sofia is an Argentinian trans actress who has emerged as one to watch.

Tell you more when I know it.

