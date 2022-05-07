‘Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen’: BBC To Air Exclusive Royal Doc Featuring Never Before Seen Home Movie Footage Of The Monarch Filmed By Her Family

Skip to main content
The BBC has today unveiled a brand new documentary showcasing several never before seen private moments from the Queen’s life, in honour of her Platinum Jubilee.

Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen will offer audiences the chance to witness rare private moments from the Monarch’s life, including her engagement at Balmoral and footage from behind the scenes of her first tour abroad aged 20 with her family.

The 75-minute documentary, to be aired on Sunday May 29 in the UK, ahead of the country’s long weekend celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee, will feature never before seen home movie footage of Elizabeth – filmed by members of the Royal Family including her husband, the late Duke of Edinburgh, and held for decades in the private vaults of the British Film Institute.

The collection includes footage of the young princess being pushed in a pram, scenes from her engagement to Prince Philip at Balmoral in 1946, life as a young mother, all the way to her Coronation in 1953.

Other rare moments include her grandfather George V (known to The Queen as ‘Grandpa England’) sailing with The Queen Mother off the Isle of Wight in 1931, footage of Princess Elizabeth with her uncle Prince George, The Duke of Kent, who tragically died in a plane crash in 1942 while on active service – and scenes from the Royal Family’s visit to Balmoral in 1951, King George VI’s last trip there.

Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen relies largely on The Queen’s own voice and words, alongside newsreel audio. The Monarch granted unprecedented to the filmmakers to the collection, to help them capture a series of tantalising private moments of a woman who has lived so much of her 96 years in the public eye.

 

 

