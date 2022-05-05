Elizabeth Banks To Star In Christine Jeffs’ Medical Drama ‘A Mistake’; Cornerstone Selling – Cannes

attending Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 on the 92. Oscar-Award in Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Beverly Hills, 09.02.2020. 09 Feb 2020 Pictured: Elizabeth Banks. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA628915_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Elizabeth Banks is to star in writer-director Christine Jeffs’ medical suspense drama A Mistake, based on the novel by Carl Shuker. Cornerstone Films will launch international sales in Cannes on the GFC Films production, and is co-repping the U.S. together with UTA Independent Film Group. Principal Photography starts August 15 in New Zealand.

The story centers on Elizabeth Taylor (Banks), a gifted surgeon and the only female consultant at her hospital. But while operating on a young woman, something goes horribly wrong. In the midst of a new scheme to publicly report surgeons’ performance, Taylor’s colleagues begin to close ranks, and her life is thrown into disarray. Tough and abrasive, she has survived and succeeded in this most demanding field. But can she survive a single mistake?

Jeffs’ debut feature, Rain, was in the running for a Golden Camera Award at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival; she also directed Sunshine Cleaning which screened at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival.

Banks will next be seen opposite Sigourney Weaver in Call Jane which screened at Sundance and Berlin earlier this year. She also has Imagine Entertainment and Apple Original Films The Beanie Bubble on deck with Zach Galifianakis and Sarah Snook.

A Mistake is a GFC Films production, produced by Matthew Metcalfe and Christine Jeffs, with Cornerstone’s Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder executive producing. Film financing has been offered by the New Zealand Film Commission and Te Puna Kairangi, the New Zealand government’s Premium Productions for International Audiences Fund.

Cornerstone and GFC Films are also currently collaborating on Whina starring Rena Owen and Scott Walker’s creature feature The Tank. Production heads on A Mistake will include cinematographer John Toon who previously worked with Jeffs on Rain, Sylvia and Sunshine Cleaning; and production designer Gary Mackay (Cowboy Bebop).

Banks is represented by UTA, Untitled Entertainment and attorney PJ Shapiro at Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. Jeffs is represented by UTA.