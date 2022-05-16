Edie Falco To Star In Pete Davidson Series ‘Bupkis’ As ‘SNL’ Star Jokes About Series Streaming On Peacock

Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie, The Sopranos) has landed a leading role in the Peacock series Bupkis, a half-hour live-action comedy that tells a fictionalized version of Pete Davidson‘s life. Falco will play the role of Davidson’s mom.

Falco and Davidson revealed the casting in person at the NBCUniversal Upfront presentation on Monday.

“I’m so excited to be playing your mother in this show, Pete,” the Sopranos star said, giving a nod to her Emmy-winning role. “Finally, I get to play an overwhelmed mother of two living in a world of corruption. Except this time, it’s Staten Island.”

Falco and Davidson joked about Bupkis streaming on Peacock.

“I can’t believe we are going to be on Peacock, the streamer that is responsible for so so many great shows like MacGruber and the reruns of The Office,” Davidson said. “So look out for our new show streaming on the ‘Cock.”

Like Bupkis, MacGruber also is headlined by an SNL star, Will Forte, and produced by SNL boss Lorne Michaels.

Davidson also poked fun at his celebrity status. “I’m here so the media will finally start paying attention to me,” he deadpanned.

Bupkis, which Davidson is co-writing with his longtime friend and collaborator Dave Sirus as well as Judah Miller, will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and original worldview for which Davidson is known.

The show, which has been compared to Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, is expected to reflect Davidson’s real-life persona with unapologetically R-rated storytelling.

Bupkis is executive produced by Davidson, Sirus, and Miller as well as Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David of Broadway Video, which is producing with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, where the company is under a deal.

Falco is the first actress to win an Emmy Award for best actress in both drama and comedy categories. She took home the comedy statuette in 2010 for Nurse Jackie and the drama award 7 years earlier for The Sopranos.

During her acceptance speech in 2010, Falco dropped jaws when she declared, “I’m not funny!” Hopefully, Falco believes more in her comedic abilities going into Bupkis.

Up next for Falco is a role in James Cameron’s sequel to Avatar, and opposite Brian Cox in the New Line/HBO Max feature The Parenting.

Other recent film credits include her acclaimed work in the indies Outside In opposite Jay Duplass and The Land of Steady Habits opposite Ben Mendelsohn.

On the small screen, she recently portrayed Hillary Clinton in Ryan Murphy’s limited series Impeachment; and an Emmy nominated performance as Leslie Abramson in the limited series The Menendez Murders.

She is represented by ICM and Management 360.