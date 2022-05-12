Ed Helms And Mike Falbo’s Pacific Electric Picture Company Promotes Brett Harris To VP

Ed Helms & Mike Falbo’s Pacific Electric Picture Company has upped executive Brett Harris to Vice President. Brett will continue to work across the company’s film, scripted & unscripted television, and podcast slates.

At Pacific Electric, Harris most recently worked on True Story with Ed & Randall for Peacock. Prior to that, he served as a Producer on Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun for Netflix/Universal TV, which currently holds a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. On the feature side, Harris co-produced Coffee & Kareem for Netflix in 2020 and associate produced Corporate Animals and Ode To Joy, both of which were released in 2019. He began his career as an assistant at Universal Pictures before joining Pacific Electric.

Founded by Ed Helms and Mike Falbo in 2012, Pacific Electric Picture Co. is a production company with a first look deal at Universal Television. On the feature side they produce Coffee & Kareem for Netflix in 2020, directed by Michael Dowse and starring Ed Helms, Taraji P Henson, Betty Gilpin, and David Alan Grier, and Corporate Animals written by Sam Bain and directed by Patrick Brice, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2019.