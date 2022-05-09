EA Developing ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Mobile Game With Middle-Earth Enterprises

EA is diving back into the world of J.R.R Tolkein’s Middle-earth with an upcoming The Lord Of The Rings mobile game.

On Monday, the gaming giant revealed that it will partner up with Middle-Earth Enterprises for The Lord Of The Rings: Heroes Of Middle-earth, an upcoming free-to-play mobile game that “brings the fantasy and adventure of The Lord of The Rings to existing fans and new audiences alike in a strategic, social-competitive experience.”

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth joins EA’s mobile gaming slate and marks the ninth LOTR gaming project for EA. Previous titles include The Lord of The Rings: Conquest, The Lord of The Rings: Tactics and The Lord of The Rings: The Battle for Middle-earth 2.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with The Saul Zaentz Company and Middle-earth Enterprises on the next generation of mobile role-playing games,” Malachi Boyle, Vice President of Mobile RPG for Electronic Artssaid in a statement. “The team is filled with fans of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit and each day they bring their tremendous passion and talents together to deliver an authentic experience for players. The combination of high-fidelity graphics, cinematic animations, and stylized art immerses players in the fantasy of Middle-earth where they’ll go head-to-head with their favorite characters.”

The upcoming mobile game, which is expected to enter limited regional beta testing in the summer, will tout turn-based-combat, a roster of characters from Tolkien’s universe and more. Players will battle through some of the franchise’s notable plots to “fight against the great evils of Middle-earth.”

“We are thrilled to be working with EA once again, this time to bring a mobile game solely inspired by Middle-earth as described in the literary works of J.R.R. Tolkien to its fans,” added Fredrica Drotos, Chief Brand & Licensing Officer for SZC’s Middle-earth Enterprises. “It’s an honor to work with the talented Capital Games team whose knowledge and love of the lore is palpable throughout.”