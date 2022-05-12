‘Dynasty’ Will End With Season 5 On the CW

There will be no Season 6 for the CW’s Dynasty. The CW has opted not to renew the reboot of the iconic 1980s soap, and it will end with the current fifth season.

Dynasty was considered among the most vulnerable CW series to snag a renewal. It was the victim of disappointing ratings and its previous renewals, along with 4400, had been motivated by the money the series generates for CBS Studios through the show’s Netflix deal.

TV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 & Beyond

Dynasty hails from Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, CBS Studios and Fake Empire. Schwartz and Savage teamed with Revenge writer-producer Sallie Patrick and the original series’ creators, husband-and-wife duo Esther Shapiro & Richard Shapiro, for a new modern-day reboot of the classic Aaron Spelling-produced ABC series.

Co-written by Schwartz & Savage and Patrick, Dynasty stars Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon Carrington, Daniella Alonso as Cristal Carrington, Elaine Hendrix as Alexis Carrington Colby, Rafael de la Fuente as Sammy Jo Jones, Sam Underwood as Adam Carrington, Michael Michele as Dominique Deveraux, Robert Christopher Riley as Michael Culhane, Sam Adegoke as Jeff Colby, Maddison Brown as Kirby Anders, Adam Huber as Liam Ridley, Eliza Bennett as Amanda Carrington and Grant Show as Blake Carrington.

It follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children.

Dynasty is from CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Josh Reims, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Sallie Patrick, Christopher Fife, Brad Silberling, Pascal Verschooris and creators of the original Dynasty, Esther and Richard Shapiro.