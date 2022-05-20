Duchess Of York Sarah Ferguson Launches Paris Production House With Mark Gill & Cyril Cadars

The Duchess Of York Sarah Ferguson has co-founded a Paris-based production house with Oscar-nominated The Voorman Problem director Mark Gill and The Open’s Cyril Cadars.

Vestapol Films also counts financier Gertjan Rooijakkers as co-founder and will focus on the independent development and production of films and TV for international audiences and markets, especially the U.S. and Japan.

On the slate already is a TV mini-series expanding on Gill’s The Voorman Problem written by Gill and Cloud Atlas scribe David Mitchell, along with The Paris Quintet, led by Call My Agent! star Fanny Sidney and Ravens – The Many Deaths of Masahisa Fukase, a surreal biopic about the iconic Japanese photographer.

Ferguson, the former wife of now-disgraced Prince Andrew, is known for her charitable work and also produced 2009 Jean-Marc Vallée film Young Victoria.

Gill was Oscar nominated for live action short The Voorman Problem starring Martin Freeman and Tom Hollander and is also producing England is Mine featuring Jodie Comer and Jack Lowden.