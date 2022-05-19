Yale Entertainment’s Thriller ‘The Kill Room’ Adds Dree Hemingway

EXCLUSIVE: Dree Hemingway (The Unicorn) is the latest addition to the cast of Yale Entertainment’s darkly comedic thriller The Kill Room, from writer Jonathan Jacobson and director Nicol Paone. She joins an ensemble that also includes Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Joe Manganiello, Maya Hawke, Debi Mazar and Larry Pine, as previously announced.

The Kill Room centers on hitman, Reggie (Manganiello), his boss (Jackson), an art dealer (Thurman) and their money laundering scheme that accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight Avant-Garde sensation, forcing the dealer to play the art world against the underworld. Hemingway will play Anika, the owner of a successful art gallery that rivals Thurman’s.

Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, and Jon Keeyes are producing under their Yale Productions banner alongside Anne Clements of Idiot Savant Pictures, Paone, Thurman, Dannielle Thomas and Jason Weinberg from Untitled Entertainment, and William Rosenfeld of Such Content. Executive producers include Robert Kapp, Scott Levenson, Jason Kringstein, Richard Switzer, Ian Niles, Philip W. Shaltz, Bradley Pilz, Michael J. Rothstein, Jesse Korman, Jeffrey Tussi, and Michael and Jackie Palkovicz. Yale’s recently-launched sales and distribution banner, Great Escape, is handling international sales and co-repping U.S. rights with ICM Partners at Cannes.

Hemingway made a splash on the indie scene when she starred in Sean Baker’s award-winning 2012 film, Starlet. Since then, she has appeared in Alex Ross Perry’s Listen Up Philip, Noah Baumbach’s While We’re Young and Logan Sandler’s Live Cargo, also working with Spike Jonze on a 2013 Youtube Music Awards segment directed by Jonze and written by Lena Dunham. Other notable credits include In a Relationship, It Happened In L.A., Love After Love and Robert Schwartzman’s The Unicorn. She is repped by ICM Partners, Independent Talent Group in the UK, Untitled Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello.