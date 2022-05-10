Crunchyroll, Toei Animation Set ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ Summer Theatrical Release

The summer box office will get a helping of Dragon Ball action with with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

On Tuesday, Crunchyroll and Toei Animation revelead that the latest film in the beloved anime franchise is set to hit theaters globally in the coming months. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, distributed by Sony Pictures Enteretainment and Crunchyroll, marks the first globally-distributed theatrical release for the anime hub. The anime film, available with both subtitles and dubbed, will come to theaters across the globe in all continents, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, excluding Japan where it will debut on June 11.

Here’s the official synopsis of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero: “The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves “Super Heroes”. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army’s objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!”

Dragon Ball manga creator Akira Toriyama penned the screenplay and developed the character design for the film, directed by Tetsuro Kodama.

The Japanese voice cast includes Masako Nozawa, Toshio Furukawa, Yūko Minaguchi, Ryō Horikawa, Mayumi Tanaka, Aya Hisakawa, Takeshi Kusao, Miki Itō, Bin Shimada, Kōichi Yamadera, Masakazu Morita, Hiroshi Kamiya, Mamoru Miyano, Miyu Irino, Volcano Ota and Ryota Takeuchi. The English voice cast will be unveiled at a later date.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the second film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise, following Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The 2018 film grossed over $120 million at the box office globally.

Watch a trailer above.