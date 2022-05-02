‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Eyebrow-Raising Official Trailer From CinemaCon Drops – Update

Updated, with full trailer: The trailer that left exhibitors’ jaws dropping at CinemaCon is finally ready to watch: Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling.

Take a look at the Don’t Worry Darling trailer here:

Firing off with Brenton Wood’s “Oogum Boogum,” it looks like hubby and wife Jack and Alice are in a good place in their marriage in 1950s suburbia: “You and me,” they say to each other. Chris Pine is leading the enigmatic Victory Project, which his upper class clientele agree with “is changing the world.” But the thing the guys ask the girls is to stay put, at home. Alice questions Victory Project boss Pine at dinner, whose immediate retort is “I’m curious where she’s going with this.” We later see there’s a women from the neighborhood about to jump off the roof of her house, and another one crying that the guys “are lying about everything.” It looks like Alice is mixed up in the wrong cult, and she’s on the run. Lush cinematography here, including shots of cars racing in the desert, and yes, there’s some spicy shots of Alice and Jack.

Onstage at CinemaCon, Wilde said Don’t Worry Darling is reminiscent of “Inception, The Matrix, Truman Show. It’s my love letter to the movies that pushed boundaries of ambition.” She then asked the audience to “imagine a life where you could have anything you ever wanted, not just the tangible things … but also the things that really matter — true love with the perfect partner, real trusted friendships. What would it take for you to give up that perfect life? What are you willing to sacrifice to do what’s right? Are you willing to dismantle the system that is designed to serve you?”

During that presentation, as reported last week, Wilde was served with custody papers at Caesars Palace Colosseum Theatre by her former partner Jason Sudeikis as Deadline told you first. That acerbic disruption didn’t jar Wilde, nor rain on her parade as she kept calm and moved on during the presentation. More here.

Don’t Worry Darling on September 23.

