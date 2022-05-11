Judge Orders Donald Trump To Pay $110,000 Fine, Meet Other Conditions As Part Of Contempt Of Court Ruling

A New York judge said that he will lift contempt order against Donald Trump, but the former president must comply by paying $110,000 in fines and fulfilling other conditions.

According to the Associated Press, Judge Arthur Engoron outlined the conditions under which the contempt order would be kept on hold. Trump was fined $10,000 per day for each day he failed to comply with Attorney General Letitia James subpoena request for documents from the Trump organization. Engoron also wants Trump to submit affidavits detailing his efforts to search for documents as well as his company’s retention policies for such records, according to the AP. Trump has until May 20 to comply.

Trump’s attorneys have argued that they had responded to the subpoena and that they were not withholding documents after conducting a thorough search.

James is conducting a civil investigation of the Trump Organization’s business practices. She said that Trump had failed to produce documents and comply with a subpoena deadline at the end of March.

The state attorney general also is trying to get Trump to answer questions under oath. Trump’s attorneys are challenging that effort, and he has attacked James’ investigation as politically motivated. Her investigation is centered on whether the Trump Organization inflated the value of assets.