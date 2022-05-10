‘Dollface’ Canceled By Hulu After Two Seasons

Dollface will end with its sophomore season as Hulu opts not to renew the comedy from creator Jordan Weiss, Deadline can confirm.

The series, which premiered in November 2019, starred Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky. Dollface followed Jules (Dennings), a young woman who – after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend – must deal with her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.

News of the cancellation comes months after the comedy’s sophomore season, which was impacted by Covid-prompted production delays, dropped in February 2022.

Weiss executive produces alongside showrunner Michelle Nader. Margot Robbie, Brett Hedblom and Tom Ackerley exec produce for LuckyChap Entertainment along with Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan for Screen Arcade, Dennings and Nicole King. Dollface is produced by ABC Signature.

TVLine first broke the news.