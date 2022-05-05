‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Conjures $27M+ On First Day Overseas – International Box Office

UPDATE, writethru: Disney/Marvel’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness began offshore release on Wednesday in 20 markets and is already doing some crazy numbers. With $27.2M through yesterday, the first-day overall results are only 4% below Spider-Man: No Way Home and a staggering 153% ahead of the original 2016 Doctor Strange, as well as 210% ahead of The Batman on a like-for-like basis at today’s rates.

Across Asia Pacific, the Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer bowed No. 1, likewise for the European markets that have opened including France, Italy and Germany.

Market shares on the Sam Raimi-directed sequel are coming in above 60% and as high as 90%.

Previews not included in the $27.2M to date reported above, are strong for the sorcerer including $3.5M in Mexico and $2.7M in Brazil and a total of $10.3M across the whole Latin America region. Despite only being previews, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness was tops in all the Latin American territories yesterday.

Meanwhile, as noted in our global preview, a key part of the international box office weekend is Korea which has been very soft of late amid caution about returning to cinemas. But the market is turning up in droves for the Doctor. The gross through Thursday, which is not reflected in the $27.2M total, is an estimated $14.7M. Today was a national public holiday for Children’s Day. On Wednesday, the film logged the second highest opening day ever for a Disney release, behind only Avengers: Endgame.

Looking more closely at the starts, here’s a rundown: Malaysia ($1.6M) scored the 2nd highest opening day in industry history; Thailand ($1.2M) logged the best opening day during the pandemic era; same for Philippines ($1.2M). Hong Kong and Vietnam notched the second-best opening day of the pandemic. In Japan, DS2 at $3.8M scored the No. 2 highest non-local opening day during the health crisis and repped the No. 3 best day one for any MCU release (behind Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: NWH).

In Europe, France ($3M) scored its second highest opening day during the pandemic era as did Italy ($2.2M) and Germany ($1.8M).

Excluding Thursday figures, the Top 5 Wednesday debut trips into the Multiverse are: Korea ($5.9M), Japan ($3.8M), France ($3M), Italy ($2.2M) and Germany ($1.8M).

Today sees further openings in the UK, Australia, Brazil and Mexico as well as Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Portugal, UAE, Indonesia, New Zealand, Argentina and all of the smaller Latin American territories.

MORE…