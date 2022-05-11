‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Tops $500M Worldwide; Nears $300M Overseas

After crossing the $200M domestic mark on Monday, Disney/Marvel’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness on Tuesday zoomed past $500M global. It is also nearing $300M at the international box office, certain to reach that milestone today.

Through yesterday, the Benedict Cumberbatch/Elizabeth Olsen-starrer is at $507.8M worldwide. Of that, $294.2M is from 49 material offshore markets, and domestic has now reached $213.6M.

On Monday, the Sam Raimi-directed sequel grossed $15.7M internationally, and on Tuesday added another $16.1M. Including domestic, Monday and Tuesday were essentially flat for the sorcerer and the Scarlet Witch on a global level. Monday came in at $29M while yesterday conjured $28.7M worldwide.

Hitting the five-century global mark was pre-ordained following a weekend debut that ultimately came in at $449.4M ($262.4M overseas/$187M domestic). That was good for the 2nd biggest worldwide start for a Hollywood movie during the pandemic era, and the fourth ever for the MCU, behind Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Internationally, and on a like-for-like basis, the opening weekend on Multiverse Of Madness was only 17% behind that of Spider-Man: No Way Home, while 126% above The Batman and 160% over the original Doctor Strange pic.

How high can the Doctor’s cloak soar? For now, let’s note that there is runway ahead with two clear weeks of play before Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick takes flight.

The Top 10 offshore markets through Tuesday on Doctor Strange 2 are Korea ($32M), the UK ($27.8M), Mexico ($23.8M), Brazil ($17.6M), India ($14.3M), Australia ($13.7M), France ($12.9M), Indonesia ($10.5M), Japan ($10.3M) and Germany ($10.2M).