‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Flies Past $200M At Domestic Box Office

The Sam Raimi directed Marvel movie had a robust Monday earning $13.3M which sends Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to $200.7M.

That amount of cash is arguably on par with what Avengers: Age of Ultron on its first Monday in 2015 –$13.2M– which put that MCU sequel at $204.4M through four days. Doctor Strange 2‘s Monday was down 66% off its Mothers Day Sunday of $38.8M.

Heading into weekend 2 for Doctor Strange 2, expect at least a -60% decline for a 3-day around $74M. The only other new film is Universal/Blumhouse’s theatrical day-and-date of Firestarter on the conglom’s Peacock service. Essentially the Marvel movie has two more weekends of play before Tom Cruise’s long-awaited Paramount/Skydance sequel Top Gun: Maverick arrives over Memorial Day with an outlook of $75M-$100M over 4-days; that pic already on fire and championed by the media to be an Oscar Best Picture contender.

Comscore reported that the final ticket sales for the weekend of May 6-8 was $223M, which is 12% ahead of the first weekend of May 2019. Total running domestic B.O. is $2.198 billion for Jan. 1-May 8, +362% over the same period last year.