‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Enters $800M+ Dimension WW; ‘Uncharted’ Tops $400M & ‘Bad Guys’ Crosses $100M Overseas – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Disney/Marvel’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness crossed $800M globally this weekend, now with $803.2M after three frames. Of that $342.1M is from domestic and $461.1M from the international box office. The offshore drop was 53% with $40M from 49 markets.

Last weekend we posed the question as to how high this cloak and swagger can go, and thinking is now that the Doctor could top out around $950M worldwide when all is said and done. And that’s without China and Russia in the mix.

Among 28 MCU features (and excluding China and Russia), the Sam Raimi-directed spin on the sorcerer lands at No. 11 so far on a global basis. It has also become the No. 1 worldwide and international release of 2022 and the second biggest Hollywood movie of the pandemic. In IMAX, the Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer has now grossed $55.8M.

Overall overseas, Korea remains the top play at $45.9M (a new local movie went bonkers there this session — see below). Rounding out the Top 5 are the UK ($43.8M), Mexico ($35.7M), Brazil ($29.2M) and Australia ($23M).

In general, holds were good at the international box office this weekend, boding well for next weekend when Tom Cruise returns to the big screen in Top Gun: Maverick following a global press tour that likely could be seen from space.

The Bad Guys Universal There were also some milestones in the mix as Sony’s Uncharted topped $400M worldwide and Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys stole past $100M overseas.

The Bad Guys became one of only five animated titles to the $100M offshore benchmark during the pandemic. The weekend was good for $6.6M in 68 markets — just a 4% drop from the previous frame. That brings the offshore total to $107.8M and global to $182.2M.

One of the rare movies to do decent numbers of late in China, The Bad Guys has now grossed $25.5M there, overtaking The Batman and closing in on Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore to become the No. 1 Hollywood movie of the year in the market. Other notable cumes include the UK ($15.6M), Australia ($10.9M), Spain ($7.2M) and France ($6.3M). Japan releases in October.

From left, Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland in Columbia Pictures’ ‘Uncharted.’ Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Sony’s Uncharted, meanwhile, muscled past the four-century mark this weekend globally, grossing $400.7M. The Tom Holland/Mark Wahlberg-starrer is the 4th biggest video game adaptation of all time worldwide. Overseas it has mapped out $253.1M since releasing in January.

Among local-language pics, Megabox’s The Roundup had a $29.2M five-day opening in Korea, including $700K from IMAX on 17 screens for the 2nd highest launch weekend of a Korean title ever in the format. Director Lee Sang-yong’s sequel to 2017’s The Outlaws follows a cop who heads to a foreign country to extradite a suspect. But soon after arriving, he discovers more murder cases and learns of a vicious killer who has been committing crimes against tourists for several years. It’s wonderful to see Korea’s box office bouncing back.

